AUDIO: Listen to Ofosu-Ampofo's leaked audio

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has disclosed the circumstances which led to the party withdrawing its polling station agents from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo in a leaked audio said the party was overwhelmed and unprepared for the coordinated violence that characterised the polls which were won by the New Patriotic Party candidate Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan on January 31.

Mr Ofosi Ampofo said as Chairman of the party he was under a lot of pressure on the day and had no option but to announce a tactical withdrawal.

He said the withdrawal was to direct the focus of stakeholders on the violence that was unleashed on the NDC members.

