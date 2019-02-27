AUDIO: Listen to Ofosu-Ampofo's leaked audio

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has disclosed the circumstances which led to the party withdrawing its polling station agents from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
.
Tiger Eye PI Video Premiere
Graphic Online will premiere the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative work on Galamsay today February 27th at 12:00 PM GMT. Watch Here
Mr Ofosi Ampofo said as Chairman of the party he was under a lot of pressure on the day and had no option but to announce a tactical withdrawal.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He said the withdrawal was to direct the focus of stakeholders on the violence that was unleashed on the NDC members.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW;