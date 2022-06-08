Complacency, our biggest enemy — Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the assumption by party members that the NDC would always win political votes in the Volta Region is a problem.
"Our biggest enemy is complacency, where we tend to think that whatever happens, we have won Volta Region. It is our stronghold, so we are going to win. he stated"
He said everyone was disappointed but not surprised that the party lost the Hohoe parliamentary seat.
Party anniversary
Addressing branch executives of the party in Hohoe as part of activities to mark the party's 30th Anniversary, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said the seat was lost partly through gerrymandering.
He said the carving out of the Guan enclave from the Hohoe Constituency, even though unlawful, could not be reversed although they fought it.
Mr Asiedu Nketiah said there was the need for the party members to look at the new Hohoe Constituency without the Guan and begin to strategise to win the seat back.
The occasion was also used to sensitise members to the party's membership registration processes.
Volta research
He said the party had decided to embark on decision-guided research in the Volta Region particularly in the Hohoe Constituency ahead with the view to winning the 2024 general elections.
He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was focused on disrupting the NDC's power base in the Volta Region with decisions such as the creation of the Oti Region.
He said the creation of the Oti Region had even gone in favour of the NDC by being the only region where all parliamentary seats were won.
Ghana Card
The National Chairman of the Party, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, urged leaders of the party to begin assisting individuals without the Ghana Card to register and not wait till last minute.
He said the Ghana Card might be the ultimate identification card for the 2024 general election.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, therefore, appealed to the people to secure the Ghana Card and vote for the NDC in 2024.
He stressed the need to bring together all members, reconcile with each other, and see themselves as one people with a common agenda.
The Volta Regional NDC Chairman, Henry Ametefe, said parliamentary democracy required that a member of a party sacrificed for his or her party.
The NDC Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah, noted that the 2024 election in the Hohoe Constituency must not be business as usual.
She urged party members to begin the hard work and not wait until it was late.
The Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NDC, George Bright Anni Bansah, urged the national executives to put in place measures to ensure that votes of the party in the Constituency were protected ahead come the 2024 elections.