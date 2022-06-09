Elect experienced politicians, technocrats to run party - Aspiring NPP Vice-Chairman urges delegates

An aspiring national vice- chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), McJewells Annan, has called for the election of experienced politicians and technocrats to run the affairs of the party.
"The quality of the party officers determines the quality of governance,” he stated.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Annan, who is the General Secretary for the ex-Parliamentary Staff in Ghana, said he would also be bringing on board his outstanding local governance experience to ensure that the NPP won all parliamentary activities at all times.
Mr Annan said his knowledge of the legislature made him the best for one of the three Vice-Chairman roles of the party.
“So if NPP is looking for a driver, then I am a driver, also a mechanic, a welder, an electrician and everything. So, I am asking the delegates to consider me," the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East stated
Fresh ideas
He called for the election of persons with experience and fresh ideas to turn around the fortunes of the party.
"They should allow the fresh but experienced politicians and parliamentary technocrats to come in and join hands with the seniors and help this party to grow.
Mr Annan stressed the need to revamp and streamline the funding of the party at the grassroots level.
In line with that, he proposed that 30 per cent of the salaries of government appointees including ministers, chief executive officers, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives and board members be donated towards financing party activities at the grassroots level.
Mr Annan said with such funds coming in, the party could implement a codified reward scheme for all party executive at the regional level and constituency levels.
Factionalism
He also called for an end to factionalism in the NPP, warning that it had the tendency to cost the party victory at the 2024 polls.
"It is very unfortunate that after what the NPP experienced in 2008 when we lost the national polls, we are experiencing factionalism again in 2024," he said.
"We must see ourselves as belonging to one party, the NPP, and not factions," he stated.