Wenchi Municipal Assembly inaugurates educational, sanitation facilities

The Wenchi Municipal Assembly has inaugurated educational and sanitation projects at the total cost of GH¢595,235.77 to improve the two sectors in the area.
The projects include a three-unit classroom block for the Amoa-Twumkrom M/A Basic School, a six-seater aqua privy toilet facility for the Wenchi Aswaq Cluster of Schools and a five-seater water closet toilet with four urinal facilities for the Wenchi market.
The classroom block was constructed at the cost of GH¢274, 081.25, while the Wenchi Aswaq Cluster of schools toilet facility was constructed at the cost of GH¢128, 577.00.
The Wenchi Market toilet facility was constructed at the cost of GH¢192, 577.52.
The assembly financed the three projects from its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
School block
The three-unit classroom block is made up of office, staff common room, storeroom, toilets and urinal facilities.
Before the construction of the school block, pupils were studying in a dilapidated classrooms, where they were exposed to poor weather conditions and reptiles such as snakes and scorpions.
The issue of reptiles invading the school demotivated some of the pupils to attend to school, as they were afraid to be attacked by the reptiles.
The headteacher of the school, Ernest Ibrahim, appealed to the assembly to provide the school with 120 dual desks to help improve teaching and learning.
He explained that majority of the 360 pupils in the school carried furniture from home to school every day.
Mr Ibrahim also appealed to the government to construct a staff bungalow to accommodate teachers and expressed the hope that the new classroom block would help whip up the interest of the pupils to attend school.
Government commitment
Speaking to newsmen after the inaugural ceremony at Wenchi in the Bono Region, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Obour Damoah, said education was one of the major priorities of the current government.
He said the government was committed to creating conducive environment for pupils to study and access education without difficulties.
Mr Damoah was happy that though the Amoa-Twumkrom school project had delayed, the government had finally completed and handed it over to the twin community.
Mr Damoah said the municipality had witnessed several projects in the second term of the government and mentioned the construction of market projects, Wenchi High Court and Magistrate Court Complex and expansion of water projects, among others.
No toilet facility
He explained that the toilet facility was the first to be constructed for traders at the market since its establishment.
He expressed the hope that the construction of the two toilet facilities would help improve the sanitation situation in the market and the school.
Mr Damoah gave an assurance that the assembly would continue to invest in the development of the municipality and appealed to the chiefs and people in the area to support the assembly’s agenda to meet it development target.
At the Aswaq Cluster of Schools, he appealed to the community members not to use the facility, explaining that it was purposely constructed for the school and not the community.
Mr Damoah advised the management of the school and the market to ensure proper management and cultivate the habit of maintenance culture to keep the facilities clean and in good condition.
