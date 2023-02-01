4 Traditional councils in Savannah Region inaugurated

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has conferred traditional council status on the Buipe, Busunu, Wasipe and Bole Traditional Areas in the Savannah Region.
The status which had legislative backing confers the presidency of the councils on the Paramount Chiefs of the traditional areas granting them the power to establish committees for effective administration.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the councils at separate locations, the acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Fati Lily Soale, said the elevation of the traditional areas formed part of the government’s commitment to position traditional institutions for community development.
She said the councils would pave way for the establishment of the various committees and structures to ensure the smooth running of the chieftaincy institutions.
She underscored the role of chiefs in promoting development and charged the councils to continue to follow due processes in the sale of lands to prevent communal disputes.
While congratulating the chiefs on their elevation to the council status, Miss Soale admonished them to work close with the relevant stakeholders to amicably resolve all outstanding disputes in the areas.
Advise/commendation
The Registrar of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Abutu Kapori, who swore in members of the councils, advised them to always be guided by the oaths they had sworn in the discharge of their duties, particularly in the administration of justice.
He said membership of the councils only merited gazetted chiefs and that others would be sworn into the councils when they were duly gazetted.
“The region currently has 22 paramountcies and we are calling on the ministry to create more for us, when we have more paramountcies and councils, the pressure on the Regional House of Chiefs will reduce because they will be able to resolve some of the cases before it gets to the house” he noted.
For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, thanked the ministry for facilitating the process for the establishment of the councils and said it would go a long way to help in “settling disputes in a formal manner in line with the chieftaincy laws of Ghana”.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.º