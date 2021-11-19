VIDEO: Finance Minister addresses rumours about his health

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has shed light on the status of his health after recovering from COVID-19.
The Finance Minister said he was diagnosed with an inflamed liver last December after he returned home from the hospital post-COVID-19 treatment.
“I got COVID-19 somewhere in November and then got out of a hospital emergency, maybe the 10th of December and I came home, things were pretty good, i mean the COVID was gone," Mr Ofori-Atta said in an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, November 19, 2021.
"Then I began to feel jaundiced, feeling quite unwell. I eventually got a diagnosis that the liver was inflamed and required some work to determine what was really happening.
“That took some time to begin to find the probable cure, which involved steroids and all of that. So, I went back for review in August and the inflammation was pretty much gone. They are now titrating to see how to bring the steroid down, so I can get back to normal life.”
It will be recalled that Mr Ofori-Atta travelled to the United States in February this year for “a special medical review” after recovering from COVID-19.
The 62-year-old returned to the country in March and assumed his official duties after a unanimous recommendation by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
Fit for duty
Speculation about the status of Mr Ofori-Atta's health has been rife on blogs and social media platforms with pictures depicting changes in his physical appearance making the rounds.
Speaking a day after presenting the government’s 2022 budget statement to Parliament, Mr Ofori-Atta stressed that he was fit enough to discharge his duties as Finance Minister.
“But, essentially, I’m pretty much mended. I need just to manage my rest, sleep and exercises and have some good food.”
“We are grateful to God and a lot of people who held us in prayers. But clearly, the DNA is strong enough to do the work I have to do.”
Watch the interview below;