Parliament approves Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

BY: Nana Konadu Agyeman
Parliament has approved the nomination of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta for appointment as Minister of Finance.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday presented its report where members had by consensus, approved Mr Ofori-Atta for appointment as the Minister of Finance.

The committee had recommended to the House to approve Mr Ofori-Atta's appointment.

Parliament, as a whole, endorsed the report and approved the nomination by a voice vote.

Mr Ofori-Atta now awaits his swearing in by the President.

