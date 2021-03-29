Parliament approves Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

Parliament has approved the nomination of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta for appointment as Minister of Finance.
The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday presented its report where members had by consensus, approved Mr Ofori-Atta for appointment as the Minister of Finance.
The committee had recommended to the House to approve Mr Ofori-Atta's appointment.
Parliament, as a whole, endorsed the report and approved the nomination by a voice vote.
Mr Ofori-Atta now awaits his swearing in by the President.
