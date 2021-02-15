Ken Ofori-Atta arrives in US for medical care

The Minister designate for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has arrived in the United States of America for medical care, Graphic Online has gathered.
He arrived via Delta 157 flight and is in good spirits, a source close to him has told Graphic Online.
This is contrary to some media reports suggesting that Mr Ofori-Atta has passed on.
On Sunday night (February 14, 2021), the Ministry of Finance in a press statement explained that Mr Ofori-Atta has travelled to the United States of America for treatment following complications after recovering from COVID-19.
Mr Ofori-Atta is said to have recovered from the Coronavirus disease last December and has since had some medical complications.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, February 14, 2021 said following the advice of doctors, the Minister-designate for Finance travelled to the USA for further interventions, which were currently not available in Ghana.
“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana,” the statement from the Ministry said.
He is expected to be away for two weeks.
Mr Ofori-Atta was is scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, for his vetting.
Subsequently, the Finance Ministry says Parliament has been duly notified on the latest development for a new date to be fixed upon his return.