Take advantage of work in digital space - Stanbic CEO tells graduates

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Kwamina Asomaning, has urged graduates from the country's tertiary educational institutions to take advantage of the new opportunities in the digital space to assert themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour.
He said the world had currently redefined work as "no longer a place you go, but rather a thing you do".
At the 21st Graduation and 32nd Matriculation of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) at Fiapre in the Bono Region last Saturday, Mr Asomaning said "opportunities exist for you to gain proficiency in highly sought-after disciplines in areas such as coding, web and app design, data science and artificial intelligence".
He explained that the paradigm shift had increased opportunities for graduands to pursue entrepreneurial dreams across many fields.
"I ask you to broaden your minds to other areas of career opportunities. Do not restrict your career options to public service, telecoms, banking, law, medicine and teaching, which are important," Mr Asomaning stated.
Graduation and Matriculation
This is the first joint graduation and matriculation ceremony organised by the CUG after the institution received the Presidential Charter.
The ceremony was attended by officials from the university's former mentor institutions, family members of the graduands and matriculants, as well as members and clergy of the Catholic Church.
While a total of 973 students enrolled in the university's August/September admissions, 315 undergraduates and 600 postgraduate students graduated from the university during the ceremony.
Digitisation
Mr Asomaning, who was the guest speaker at the session, stated that the world was more digital than ever before.
"Facebook did not exist when I graduated, and neither did Uber, TikTok, Google, nor Alibaba, LinkedIn, YouTube and Khan Academy also did not exist," he said.
Mr Asomaning said there was good news for those who were desirous of adjusting their sales to become more relevant in the new digital paradigm, and asked the graduands to grab free tools on Google, LinkedIn Learning, Amazon and web services to chart a new path for their careers.
The Vice-Chancellor of CUG, Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, said it was gratifying that after 19 years of its establishment, the university had been granted a Presidential Charter.
He said the university had become a preferred destination for students because it molded them to appreciate that human beings were not just social beings but also part of the society.
"CUG offers enviable academic excellence to students in the context of dedicated sector humanity. In terms of academic excellence, CUG stands tall. Our students put their knowledge to use to serve humanity," Prof. Obeng-Ofori said.
He added that the placement of CUG in the university rankings in 2022 as 11th in Ghana and the number one private university should challenge it to achieve greater heights in the academic enterprise.
He explained that the university was at the point at which market dynamics, employers and customer preferences, global trends and economic realities represented perfect conditions to acquire market prominence in the Ghanaian education landscape.
He said the university had, therefore, intensified its efforts to strategically position CUG to be financially sustainable to pursue the vision of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference.
Advice
Prof. Obeng-Ofori reminded the graduands that they needed more than the certificates they had acquired and formal qualifications to excel in their world of work and in life in general.
"Please see your graduation today as a calling to serve God and humanity to make a difference wherever you find yourself, impact the world in your own small way," he advised.