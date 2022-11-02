ATC Ghana wins 4 at GITTA 2022

ATC Tower (Ghana) Ltd was presented with four prestigious awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA). The awards ceremony, which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra last Friday, awarded the company the top spot in two categories while the other two were presented to the Chief Executive Officer, Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa.
The awards are the Telecom Infrastructure Provider of the Year, the Tower Team of the Year – ATC Ghana Management Team, the Tower CEO of the Year – Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa and the Top 20 Tech Leaders – Yahaya Nasamu Yunusa
ATC Ghana, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, is the leading wireless connectivity infrastructure provider in Ghana with more than 4,200 telecommunication sites. It supports the operations of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other wireless and broadcast service providers to deliver fast and world-class wireless connectivity to consumers and businesses in all corners of the country.
GITTA
The GITTA awards scheme, currently in its 12th year, has established itself as the most celebrated Information, Communication Technology (ICT) awards programme and recognises, celebrates and showcases change makers and leaders in the ICT industry, as well as organisations that are leading innovation and providing efficient products and services.
The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, speaking at the event on behalf of the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, recognised the important role that ICT and the telecommunications industry were playing in the country’s growth.
She stated that ICT was an “enabler of development” and commended the awards scheme for spurring businesses and corporate leaders on to continue to work hard for a resilient digital economy.
She further reiterated the Government of Ghana’s commitment to enhance the widespread adoption and use of digital products and services by all Ghanaians irrespective of their geographical locations and economic statuses.
The 2022 awards event is the fourth time that ATC Ghana has received the Infrastructure Provider of the Year award. In 2021, ATC Ghana was inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame for winning the Tower Company of the Year eight consecutive times.