Tech company sweeps 4 awards at 12th GITTA

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider, Comsys, has swept four awards at the 12th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.
Comsys went home with three organisational awards — the ISP of the Year, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Excellence In Customer Services (B2B), and Excellence In Customer Services (B2B) — while the company’s Funmi Lamptey and Jonathan Lamptey were listed among the Top 20 TECH Leaders, a newly created ranking for leading IT experts driving excellence in the industry.
This marked the 10th consecutive time the company has won the grand title since 2013 thereby positioning the ICT solutions firm as an industry leader as having remained unbeatable within the enterprise solutions ecosystem.
Present at the ceremony were organisations and individuals from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.
Commitment
A Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, in a keynote address, iterated government’s commitment to provide the necessary basic infrastructure, a conducive legal and regulatory environment, and building capacity to improve the adoption and use of ICT.
That, she said, was to engender digital innovation as a means of leapfrogging the developmental process.
The Group Publisher for TechBerg magazine, who organised the awards, Akin Naphtal, applauded industry players for their contribution to driving digital excellence in Ghana regardless of the country’s high inflation and difficult economic situation confronting businesses.
Affirmation
The Executive Director of Comsys Ghana Limited, Jonathan Lamptey, said in an interview that the awards were an affirmation of the company’s unwavering commitment to their customers and contribution to economic development in Ghana’s digital space.
“We are honoured to be listed among the crème de la crème of IT organisations driving excellence in the IT space. We could not have achieved this without the tremendous support of the amazing and exceptional team at Comsys Ghana who supported the company and worked round the clock to ensure client satisfaction always,” he added.
He said the awards served as an inspiration for the company to aim higher as it looked forward to deliver top notch IT services for clients in Ghana and across the globe.