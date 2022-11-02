Ghana to operationalise national Space Agency next year - VP Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the Ghana Space Agency will be operationalised in 2023 as part of efforts to harness the power of earth observations to support planning and decision-making in weather forecasting as well as monitoring and response to natural disasters.
He disclosed that Cabinet had approved the Ghana Space Policy and Implementation Plan that will enable the full operationalisation of the national Space Agency.
Speaking at the Opening session of the Group on Earth Observations (GEO) week on Wednesday morning in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the country was working through bilateral and multilateral partnerships to "boost resource efficiency, establish a circular economy, mitigate, and adapt to climate change, mitigate disaster risks and halt biodiversity loss".
"We are also actively pursuing improved ways to harness the power of earth observations to support planning and decision-making in weather forecasting, measuring land-use change (such as deforestation), monitoring coastlines, and monitoring and responding to disasters, including fires, floods, and earthquakes," Dr Bawumia said.
"On this note, we are happy to inform you that Cabinet has approved the Ghana Space Policy and Implementation Plan that will enable the full operationalization of the Ghana Space Agency next year. We extend an invitation to you all to partner with us as we embark on this exciting journey".
More to follow...