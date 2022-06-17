President receives credentials of 4 envoys

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo yesterday[June 16, 2022] received the letters of credence of four envoys accredited to the country at the Jubilee House in Accra.
They are the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA), Virginia E. Palmer; the Ambassador of Libya, Khamees Barkah Abraheem Hasan; the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Farhat Ayesha, and the Ambassador of Gabon, Sayid Abeloko.
USA, Gabon
The US Ambassador, Ms Virginia Palmer, and the Gabonese Ambassador, Mr Sayid Abeloko, underscored the need to strengthen bilateral relations between their respective countries and Ghana.
Ms Palmer mentioned various collaborations between Ghana and the US, including military relations, and pledged to encourage more US companies to invest in Ghana.
Libya
The Libyan Ambassador, Mr Hasan, stressed the importance of the relations between Ghana and Libya and said the two countries were bonded by decades of friendship and shared political views, especially in relation to the establishment of the African Union (AU).
He said together with Ghana, Libya and other countries had worked to upgrade the AU and developed its structures to accelerate the process of African integration.
Mr Hasan said the government of national unity of the State of Libya was seeking further cooperation with the government of Ghana in view of the latter’s political leverage and enviable status as one of the most stable democracies in Africa.
Pakistan
The Pakistani High Commissioner, Sarhat Ayesha, extended the desire of the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, to maintain and strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries.
She said it was a watershed moment in the bilateral relations between the two countries when Pakistan established its diplomatic mission in Accra.
She expressed gratitude to President Akufo- Addo and the country for allowing Pakistan to re-establish its High Commission in Ghana.
Response
In his response, President Akufo-Addo told the US Ambassador that the relations between the two countries were cordial and founded on deep cultural ties.
He expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to work together to strengthen the ties and mentioned sectors such as trade, where they could support the business sector to grow.
President Akufo-Addo further said it was his expectation that there would be an American investment the size of VALCO in the country before the end of his tenure.
On Libya, he acknowledged the difficulties that country was currently going through and expressed the hope that there would be consensual elections in Libya.
He said Ghana was fully committed to all the initiatives being taken on the continent to ensure Libya came out of its challenges.
On Gabon, President Akufo-Addo traced the good relations that existed between the two countries and said their work for the growth of the AU was important and called for more collaborations towards the betterment of their people and the continent.
The President told the Pakistani High Commissioner that he was happy about the decision by Pakistan to reopen its mission in Accra, saying the two countries had maintained good relations over the years.