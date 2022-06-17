Ecofrontiers spearheads tree planting with school children at Nyanyano

As part of the activities marking the 2022 Green Ghana initiative, Ecofrontiers International, a non-governmental organization in in partnership with some private schools in the Gomoa East District planted over 5,000 trees in some selected schools and communities around the Nyanyano Estate near Kasoa.
With support from Prudential Bank, Forestry Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and Christways Assembly of God Church, the initiative was to encourage school children to develop interest in planting and nurturing trees as well as to restore the natural environment.
An Environmental Officer with Ecofrontiers International, Boatemaa Ansah said, the purpose of the exercise was to educate children about the importance of trees to human life, the environment and the need to plant trees in their communities.
She said the school children will be offered the opportunity to participate in the “Tree Pet Project”, an environmental project designed to conserve the environment especially in schools, churches and communities.
Ecofrontiers International has an objective to plant trees in schools and communities and training in environmental resource management and restoration as well as engaging in sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural production among others.
Ms Maukeni Rebeiro, head of Marketing and Communication of the Prudential Bank said the bank through it corporate social responsibility will continue to support projects that are geared towards environmental protection because they believe that the future depends on greening the environment.
The Gomoa East Coordinator of Private Schools, Mr Dunstan Noble Blay, said his outfit will monitor the 210 private schools who have participated in the exercise and the species they have taken to ensure that the trees are natured well.