President, others pay respects to late La Mantse

Three years after the passing of the La Mantse, NII Tettey Kpobi Tsuru III, his remains were laid in state at the La Royal Palace yesterday to begin three days of royal funeral.
The body will lie in state at the La Royal Palace for mourners to pay their last respects, followed by interment on Friday.
Among those who filed past the body yesterday was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who led a high-powered government delegation to the funeral of the paramount chief, who ruled for 30 years and died aged 89.
The various clans of the La State were also there to bid farewell to the late Nii Kpobi Tsuru III.
The President was accompanied by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.
The others were the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey; the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, Dr Freda Prempeh; a Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Naa Ayele Mensah; the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Elizabeth Sackey, and the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Chief Executive, Solomon Kotei-Nikoi.
Some mourners filing past the body of the late chief
Donations
President Akufo-Addo donated assorted items, including boxes of hard, soft and traditional drinks, and cash of GH¢50,000 to the La Traditional Council towards the burial.
The members of the La Traditional Council who received the President’s delegation were the La Mankralo member, Nii Obodai Adai IV; the La Shikitele member, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV; the La Akwashongtse, Nii Yemo Din II; the Klannaa Akutsotse, Nii Kotey Amli IV; the acting La Dzasetse, Major General Nii S.A. Odotei (retd); the Council Advisor and Kowe Representative, Prof. Nii Ablade Glover; the acting La Man-Otseame, Nii Solomon Tetteh, and the Stool Treasurer, Nii Okoe Adjei-Mensah.
The acting La Dzasetse commended the President for the kind gesture.
Clans pay respects
After the donation, the nine other clans of the La State, with their leaders, dressed mostly in red and black attire, took turns to pay their last respects to Nii La, who died in 2019, amid drumming and the singing of Ga dirges.
The clans are the Nmati Dzarasee, Nmati Abonase, Leshi, Kowe, Anarhor, Klanna, Abese, Abafum and Agbewe.
That was followed by the La Dadekotopon Muslim community, indigenes of La and associations and youth-led groups.
The funeral was characterised by cultural performances and libation pouring.
Other activities
Political and traditional leaders are expected to file past the body today, to be followed by a non-denominational burial service at the forecourt of the La Royal Palace tomorrow, after which the late Nii Tsuru will be laid to rest, as custom and tradition demand.
The activities will be rounded off with a non-denominational memorial and thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 20, also to be held at the forecourt of the royal palace.