Philanthropist gifts structure to Presby Church for model SHS

The Universal Hospital Group has handed over a new six-unit classroom block at Boadua, in the Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region, to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to serve as a model senior high school.
The block, which is sitting on a two-acre plot of land close to the Presbyterian Basic School, marks the completion of the first phase of the project.
The two-storey structure — with a library, classrooms, an ICT lab, teachers' lounge, headmaster’s office and a basement for storage — was completed earlier this year.
The keys to the classroom facility were handed over by the Group Chairman of the Universal Hospital Group, Samuel Patrick Oduro, to the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Right Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante.
Philanthropy
Mr Oduro mentioned that he realised the need for a senior high school in the area, especially for the people of Boadua for their holistic training, and so decided to put up the school building as a corporate social responsibility of his company to serve the community.
"The non-existence of a senior high school in the Boadua area has been a concern to me, and as a result, I was motivated to construct this block to honour the memory of my mother, the late Queen Mother of Boadua, Nana Abena Owusu I, who cherished and loved education more than anything," he said.
"I urge the people of Boadua to help the church so that we realise the quality senior school education we all yearn for," he added.
The Right Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah said the Presbyterian Church had contributed to the development of the human resource of the country through the provision of quality and well-refined education.
He said that had come in handy to help in promoting the provision of social amenities for education by the church.
"The church is one of the oldest educational providers in Ghana, and it is always ready to help train the human resource of the country whenever the need arises. The church as a body is grateful to Mr Oduro for putting up such a magnificent structure for the education of the younger ones," he said.
Maintenance
Rev. Mante advised that the building be kept and maintained to keep it strong.
“It is my prayer that in the next three to four years, I will come here to see the edifice the same as it is now,” he said.
The General Manager of Presbyterian Schools, Ms Rosemund Amoako Apenteng, expressed appreciation to Mr Oduro and his family for identifying the needs of the school and providing solutions.
“In my role as the school's manager, I promise that we would ensure that we maintain it the way it is,” she said.
She promised to ensure that the building was well maintained.