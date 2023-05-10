Nene Sakite launches 25th anniversary

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 10 - 2023 , 07:44

The 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nene Sakite II, has been launched.

The anniversary, which will run throughout May, 2023 will include visits to places of interest in the Manya Krobo Traditional area, launch of Nene Sakite’s book titled, ‘’The gospel, tradition, the royal narrative’’ and a durbar of chiefs and people of the traditional area.

Nene Sakite II, who was known in private life as Seth Nyarko Lanor, succeeded the late Oklemekuku Azu Mate Korle in 1997.

Currently, he is the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

Education

Speaking at the launch, Nene Sakite advised the people of the area to make the education of their children a priority in order to tap their potential for the benefit of themselves and society.

He said many children in the area would have performed well in schools if they had got the chance to have formal education.

“I am saying this because of the result that the traditional area is getting from the education endowment fund that I established some years ago since I ascended the throne as the Konor.

“Per the records, as many as 1,500 students benefitted from the fund from the senior high school (SHS), technical, vocational and the tertiary institutions,” he stated.

Some of his achievements for the past 25 years include the establishment of an Education Endowment Fund; the first to bring to Ghana the antiretroviral drugs for the control of the HIV/AIDS menace; lobbied the European Union office in Accra for funding of a number of educational infrastructure, including JHS classroom blocks at Odumase Presbyterian School, Odumase Akro JHS and offices, teachers bungalow at Asesewa and a clinic at Kodjonya, near Odumase-Krobo.

He also lobbied for the establishment of the Nursing and Midwifery School at Odumase-Krobo and a high court at Odumase Krobo.

He was also appointed as the pioneer council member of the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2004, appointed a Council Member of the Ghana Education Service in 2009 as a Trustee of the GETFund in 2015, among many other achievements.

Patronage

The Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Nene Teye Adjiso, appealed to the people in the traditional area to patronise the activities to make the anniversary successful as the Konor had done a lot for the area.

The Manya Krobo Development queen mother, Manye Agmorkuor Yoko, in her welcome address said the Konor had done a lot in the past 25 years and needed commendation from the people of the traditional area.