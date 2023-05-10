JVA trains installers on security system

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 10 - 2023 , 07:36

The Brands and Digital Marketing Manager of JVA South Africa, Ryan Du Toit, says general sophistications in modern crime warrants a more technology-based approach to fight it.

He said new trends in crime had compelled technology-based innovations to counter sophisticated schemes of property intruders.

Mr Du Toit made the remarks at a training programme for security systems installers in the industry to improve on service delivery in the installation of JVA Roboguard security early warning system.

Security system

The Roboguard security early warning system is a wireless, dual sensor, outdoor movement detector designed to detect intruders and wirelessly register intrusion and send immediate notification alarm.

The system can be remotely accessed and controlled via smart phone or computer.

Mr Du Toit, who The condcted the training, said the Roboguard system used state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and that the entire system was simple to mount and move, while providing security surveillance across the full day.

He said it had become necessary to build the capacity of the installers so that they could deliver high quality service to the customers and users of the Roboguard security system.

JVA South Africa is the world’s leader in security fencing represented in Ghana by Wire Weaving Industries.

Wire Weaving Industries, a pioneer manufacturer of agro-industry products, is also known for its presence in the security fencing business for industrial concerns and residential properties.