Rainstorm displaces residents of Bimbila

Mohammed Fugu May - 10 - 2023 , 07:19

About 1,000 residents, including schoolchildren, have been displaced in the Nanumba North Municipality and Mion District in the Northern Region following a rainstorm that hit the region last Saturday.

A number of residential homes, school buildings, health facilities, security installations and other property worth millions of Ghana cedis were destroyed.

However, no casualty was recorded.

Checks by the Daily Graphic indicated that a number of the displaced persons were stranded while some were perching with relatives in churches and mosques.

Destruction

At Bimbila, the Nanumba North Municipal capital, a number of residents had the roof of their houses ripped-off and others completely destroyed.

The worst affected areas are Dangbe, Masaaka, Baayanwaya and Kapuhi.

It also destroyed buildings of institutions such as the Electoral Commission, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Immigration Service.

The situation is not different from that of DC Kura, a farming community in the Mion District, where about six schools, 23 houses and other property were damaged.

Assessment

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yakubu, told the Daily Graphic that officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation, has commenced assessing the extent of damage.

“NADMO has started an assessment but it is quite devastating; a number of homes have been completely destroyed with the roofs off and the walls collapsed,” he said.

He said the assembly and NADMO were working to, as a matter of urgency, mobilise some relief items for the victims to help alleviate their plight, adding that the items may not be enough for them considering the extent of damage caused by the disaster.

Appeal

The District Chief Executive for Mion, Samuel Mahama, who toured the affected areas on Sunday, appealed to the government and other philanthropists in the region to come to the aid of those affected.

Some of the victims who spoke to the Daily Graphic, said they had been left stranded with their families as all their houses had been affected by the disaster.

They, therefore, appealed to the government, philanthropists and benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

Writer’s email:mohammed.fugu

@graphic.com.gh