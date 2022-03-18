Methodist Church concerned with development of nation - Very Rev. Arkoh Boham

The Methodist Church Ghana has said the church’s cardinal concern is the welfare of the citizens and the overall development of the nation.
That, it said, explained the establishment of
education and other social facilities in the country.
A Minister of the Methodist Church, the Very Rev. Kodwo Arko-Boham, said the Church had the fundamental obligation to seek not only the spiritual wellbeing of its members but importantly, the welfare of the people.
Delivering the sermon to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the Okpoi Gonno Methodist Nursery Society, the Rev. Minister disclosed that it was the responsibility of the Church to contribute to the transformation and development of the people.
Christians
He therefore, urged Christians to lead lives above board wherever they found themselves and serve as agents of transformation, national cohesion and live in peace with one another.
Very Rev. Arko-Boham commended the leadership of the Okpoi Gonno Nursery and the Immanuel Methodist Society of the Airport East Circuit of the Church, for seeing to the positive growth and
development of the Nursery in the past decade to its present state.
Earlier, a caretaker of the Okpoi Gonno Nursery, Mr Amos Sackitey, said considering the challenges, “arriving at this point and state in time in our history is awesome and the good Lord has been so merciful to us”
He said the vision of the nursery was to acquire land and have a permanent auditorium of worship with a day care centre and an inviting facility for people to come and worship.
Minister
The Minister in charge of the Trinity Methodist Society, the Very Rev. Patricia Cobblah, with the Minister at the Immanuel Methodist Society Rev. Fiifi Afenfi-Donkor, both in the Airport East Circuit prayed for the rapid growth of the Nursery to enable it to contribute to the Christ mission of saving lives and spreading the word of God to all corners of the earth.
The Okpoi Gonno Nursery Society was planted by the Immanuel Methodist Society 10 years ago worshipping under a tree but which now has a Dome of worship in the residence of Mr and Mrs Amos Sackitey.