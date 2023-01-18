Man behind audio alleging police planted 'wee', cocaine in his vehicle arrested

Patrick Asiedu, the man suspected to be behind the viral audio alleging that the police stopped and planted "wee" and cocaine in his vehicle has been arrested by the police and accused of fabricating the narration he recorded and shared on social media.
Preliminary police investigation has established that he is not a medical doctor as he claimed in the audio but an Uber driver.
He is currently in police custody.
The police in a press statement Wednesday night said it has been confirmed that he is indeed called Patrick Asiedu but the narrative he recorded and shared on social media in an audio did not happen.
"The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect."
"The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination," the police statement dated January 18, 2023, signed and issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Police Public Affairs on Wednesday night said.
Read also: Allegation of police planting ‘wee’, cocaine in people’s vehicles, police administration initiates investigation
Below is a copy of the police statement and the audio the suspect recorded and circulated.
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT BEHIND VIRAL AUDIO TAPE MAKING FALSE CLAIMS AGAINST SOME POLICE OFFICERS
1. The Police, today, 18th January 2023 have arrested a man suspected to be the person in the audio tape describing an alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the Police.
2. In the audio tape that has been widely circulated, the man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some Police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.
3. Police investigations, so far, have established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Asiedu, he is an Uber driver and not a Doctor.
4. The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.
5. The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination.
6. Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are also untrue.
7. Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident to what he described in the audio tape, happen to one of his passengers.
8. Meanwhile, in another audio tape that has come to the attention of the Police, the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.
9. Investigations are still ongoing and suspect Patrick Asiedu who is currently in
Police custody will be brought to face justice.
GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI
ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS
more to follow...