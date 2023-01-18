Dikan Centre to help build modernised African economy

The Founder of Dikan Center, Paul Ninson, has expressed his commitment to sharpen the identity of African creative arts industry through visual education in building a modernised African economy.
“At Dikan, we are setting a vibration power and momentum to use the tools of visual education to bring into riches the continent’s creative – visual arts industry into fine form and commercial viability.
“We are determined never to leave behind any person, idea, history, culture and concept and facility necessary in reimagining and firming the place of visual education in building a modernised African economy,” he said.
Speaking at the launch of Dikan Center in Accra, Mr Ninson explained that for centuries, African history, culture and society lacked a central thesis for transforming its potential into a commercially viable creative-visual-arts workforce; this is the decade of the continent’s concept creation and concept realisation.
Dikan Center
The visual education center which is Africa’s first photo library has a photo studio and classrooms space for workshops as well as an exhibition space to host regular shows.
Located at the South La Estate, the centre, which houses more than 30,000 books collected by its Founder, seeks to promote visual and photographic education and accelerate the development of the country.
Mr Ninson said the opening of the centre forms part of his vision to support the youth to achieve their dreams through photography and filmmaking.
He said the centre has a Black book room, space resources documenting black visuals spanning generations of Africa to foster accessibility of books and resources dedicated to Africans.
The 2020 Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, who was the guest speaker commended Mr Ninson for such an initiative which would help Ghanaians, especially the youth, to discover their dreams.
She said the centre will not only give an opportunity for the youth to learn photography and filmmaking but photographers and filmmakers to exhibit their products too.