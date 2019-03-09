Lordina Mahama salutes women

Former First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has called for active participation and incorporation of women’s perspective at all levels of decision-making.
That, she explained, was the surest way of ensuring that the goals of equality and development was achieved.
In a message to commemorate World Women’s Day yesterday, Mrs Mahama said, “as we join the world on this important day, let us celebrate our Ghanaian mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and girls for their presence in our lives”.
While saluting all women who have fought over the years for gender parity, she urged women not to rest on their laurels since the battle had not yet been won and for them to stop trying only when “we have achieved the level of equality and fairness we deserve.”
She said the International Women’s Day was important because it was used to honour the tremendous contributions women had made to the world as well as the inspiration they had garnered in their roles to protect the rights of women and ensure fairness in the society
Theme appropriate
According to her, the theme for this year’s celebration, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”, was appropriate as it was geared towards the relentless efforts women and girls were putting in to ensure gender equality.
The former First Lady said the theme focused on innovative ways in which gender advocates could advance gender equality and empowerment of women, particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.
“Women’s Day also celebrates the role of women as daughters, wives, mothers, sisters and homemakers. The day honours the voices that go unheard, the rights that are dominated and the tears that go unnoticed,” she said.
Level-playing ground
Mrs Mahama said there ought to be many measures put in place to create a level-playing field for all without discrimination.
“Social interventions in schools, work places, worship centres and communities such as community-based learning programmes organised by women should be established starting from the local levels to bridge the yawning gender gap.
“Let us not renege in making it known to our girls that they can greatly impact the world. Let us harness our strengths in science and technology, business, creativity and innovations to transform the world,” she said.
The former First Lady urged women to strive to play key roles in politics, journalism, science and industry.
Opportunities
She called for more opportunities to be opened up for women, adding that today there were millions of women around the world who were either speechless or were struggling to secure their rights.
“Discrimination and inequality is still very prevalent, especially in developing countries and this must cease,” she said.