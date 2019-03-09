Police arrest 2 ‘fake’ security men at ADISCO speech day with Akufo-Addo in attendance

The police in Cape Coast in the Central Region have arrested two men for posing as members of the presidential security detail at the Jubilee House.
The two men were arrested in Cape Coast Saturday morning at Adisadel College (ADISCO) where a Speech and Prize Giving ceremony is being held.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the ceremony.
Graphic Online’s Central Regional correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Asare arrested the two.
They have since been detained.
