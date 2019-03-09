fbpx

Police arrest 2 ‘fake’ security men at ADISCO speech day with Akufo-Addo in attendance

BY: Timothy Gobah
Students from the ADISCO Cadet Corps during a guard of honour at Saturday’s Speech and Prize Giving ceremony
The police in Cape Coast in the Central Region have arrested two men for posing as members of the presidential security detail at the Jubilee House.

The two men were arrested in Cape Coast Saturday morning at Adisadel College (ADISCO) where a Speech and Prize Giving ceremony is being held.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the ceremony.

Graphic Online’s Central Regional correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Asare arrested the two.

They have since been detained.

More to follow...