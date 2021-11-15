Latex Foam supports National Chief Imam

The leading foam manufacturing company in Ghana and West Africa, Latex Foam, has presented assorted items to the Office of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, towards the celebration of this year’s Maulid Nabi.
The items included quantities of mineral water, quantities of students’ mattresses and an unspecified amount of money.
Maulid Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, and falls on 12 of Rabiul Awal - the third month of the Islamic calendar.
The Export Manager of Latex Foam, Dr Yakubu Diomande, who was supported by the Public Relations Officer of the company, Gifty E. Appiah, to present the items, said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.
He added that it was also intended to further deepen the relationship between Latex Foam and the Office of the National Chief Imam.
He said Latex Foam had been supporting the Office of the National Chief Imam in many of its activities, including the celebration of the Eid ul-Adha, the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in Allah, the Most High.
Dr Diomande said the company revered the Office of the National Chief Imam due to its role in the promotion of peace in the country, particularly in the area of the promotion of religious tolerance among the various faiths and sects.
He stated that “donating to the office has always been a pleasure”, pointing out that Latex Foam would continue to support worthy celebrations in the country.
He also wished all Muslims in the country and across the world a fruitful celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.
For her part, Ms Gifty E. Appiah said management had announced a 10 per cent discount on all Latex Foam products at all Latex Foam showrooms .
She said the 10 per cent discount on all products would last till the end of November, and encouraged customers and prospective customers of the company to take advantage of the offer.
Appreciation
The Chief Protocol Officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, who received the items on behalf of the National Chief Imam, commended Latex Foam for its constant support to the office.
He said the National Chief Imam was very appreciative of the kind acts of Latex Foam, and expressed the gratitude of the Chief Imam to the management and staff of the company.
Alhaji Abdulsalam also took the opportunity to pray for more successes for the company, stressing that Allah always blessed anyone who supported His servants.
Latex Foam , a super brand status winner, has been very committed to its corporate social responsibility in many areas of national development, including donations towards the annual National Farmer’s Day celebration and support for needy and brilliant students of the University of Ghana.