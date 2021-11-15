Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund, Corporate Ghana, Caring Sisters support victims of tidal waves

The Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF) in collaboration with Corporate Ghana, Caring Sisters of Anlo Traditional Area (NGO) has donated relief items to victims of the tidal wave which occurred at Anlo, Keta and Ketu South Districts in Volta Region.
The relief items include three thousand mattresses and other bedding materials as well as some food items donated by Ghana Association of Bankers, MTN and Ashfoam at a short ceremony at the Keta Municipal Assembly.
Other items such as food supplies and cash were mobilised by "Caring Sisters of Anlo" and "Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund', while the Ghana Association of Bankers donated GHC1,000,000 (One million Ghana Cedis).
The Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF) was formed by some indigenous sons and daughters of the affected areas in the wake of the recent tidal waves that displaced and destroyed properties as well as livelihoods in the Anlo, Keta and Ketu South District.
The aim of the Fund is to mobilise resources from individuals, associations and Corporate Ghana. It is also to raise funds to support rehabilitation of public institutions such as schools destroyed by the ravages of the sea.
The items were presented to the affected communities through the Caring Sisters acting as Co-ordinators for the distribution.
Leading member and Spokesperson for the VTWRF, Mr. Ken Ashigbey, expressed optimism that the support provided will ease the negative impact t of the recent tidal wave on the thousands of people displaced.
He urged the various stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution of the relief items.
Receiving the items, Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the organizers of the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund for their support.
Another Lead Member of the VTWRF and a member of the Ghana Association of Bankers, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu underscored the need for indigenes to mobilise support for their communities in times of distress hence the effort of VTWRF.
He commended the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund and Caring Sisters for the gesture which will mitigate the impact felt by those affected.
Mr. Afadzinu saluted Corporate Ghana especially, the Ghana Association of Bankers, MTN Ghana & Ashfoam for their rapid response.
The Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund continues its appeal to all Ghanaians, well-wishers and Corporate entities to donate through the short code: *887*889# on all mobile networks or contribute through the Chango App on google: Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund.