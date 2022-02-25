La Mantse funeral slated for March 7 - 20

Three years after his passing, the La Mantse and Paramount Chief of the La Traditional Area, Nii Dr Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, is to be laid to rest in March this year.
According to the La Traditional Council, March 7 to 20, 2022 had been confirmed as the period for activities to bid Ni La, who reigned for 32 years, a befitting farewell.
The acting Dzasetse (Kingmaker) of the La State, Major General Samuel Nii Anum Odotei (Retd), who announced this at a news conference in Accra yesterday, said it was the expectation of the La Traditional Council that citizens of the state and well-wishers would fully participate in the public events intended to give Ni La a royal farewell.
Among the members of the La Traditional Council who were at the press conference were Nii Obodal Adai IV, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, Nil Yemo Din ll, Nii Kotey Amli IV, Prof. Nii Ablade Glover, Nii Solomon Tetteh and Nana Akua Omanyenye I.
Funeral rites
Giving details of activities planned for the funeral rites, the acting La Dzasetse announced that they would kick off with a ban on noise-making in the traditional area from March 7 to 20.
During that same period, there would also be a ban on all funerals and other social activities in honour of the late chief.
On March 14, he said, customary rites would be performed before the body of the late chief was laid in state on March 15 for citizens and sympathisers to file past and pay their last respects on March 16 and 17.
While the indigenes will have the opportunity to file past their late chief on March 16, March 17 will be dedicated to political and religious leaders.
A non-denominational burial service will be held at the forecourt of the La Royal Palace on Friday, March 18, after which Nii Tsuru will be laid to rest, as custom and tradition demand.
The activities will be rounded off with a non-denominational memorial and thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 20, also to he held at the forecourt of the Royal Palace.
“It is my honour and privilege to declare the Royal funeral activities of the late Nii La, Nii Dr Tsuru Ill, formally launched,” he said.
Coverage
The Dzasetse said in anticipation of the media interest in the funeral rites, plans had been made to make the work of the media effective and well-coordinated.
He explained that apart from a media reception facility being provided for the media, accreditation would also be provided for media organisations to ensure their safety and security.
Major General Odotei further noted that all the activities would be held with strict observance of the COVID-19 protocol, as well as security measures being put in place to ensure maximum security.
Nii Kpobi Tsuru III
Enstooled in 1988, Nii Tsuru III was regarded as one of the longest paramount chiefs of the La State until his demise in February 24, 2019.
As one of the longest-serving traditional leaders in the Greater Accra Region, he was a familiar face at most public and state functions.