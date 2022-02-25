Four new vessels commissioned for Ghana Navy

Four new vessels acquired by the government have been commissioned for use by the Ghana Navy.
They are, the Ghana Navy Ship Volta, Ghana Navy Ship Densu, Ghana Navy Ship Pra and Ghana Navy Ship Ankobra.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday [February 26, 2022] commissioned the vessels at the Naval Base in Sekondi in the Western Region.
This is yet a further manifestation of the commitment of government to retool and re-equip the Ghana Armed Forces to enable them perform their duty of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, President Akufo-Addo said.
In addition to the four ships that have been commissioned, the government is in the process of acquiring two offshore patrol vessels with high endurance limits, to help maintain a constant presence at sea, the President added.
The government will also procure some more patrol vessels to respond to the myriad of threats along the coastline, President Akufo-Addo said.
Financing for the acquisition of these ships has been already provided for in the security sector retooling programme, initiated by the Akufo-Addo government.