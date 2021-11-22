Graphic on course with Ghana Beyond Aid - MD

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) will continue to use available human and material resources to improve its fortunes.
The Managing Director (MD) of the company, Ato Afful, who gave the assurance, said that would also impact positively on the economy to help achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.
Speaking with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of a three-day annual retreat for chief executive officers, their deputies and board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region last Friday, he said the GCGL would continue to play a lead role in the media industry.
The GCGL, Ghana's leading print media organisation, publishes the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, the Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports, Graphic Business and Graphic Showbiz.
It also has a strong online presence with www.graphic.com.gh, as well as the Graphic NewsPlus.
Apart from the mainstream media presence, the company also has subsidiaries in G-Pak Company Limited and the Graphic Courier.
Retreat
The retreat, organised by the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), was on the theme: "The strategic role of heads of institutions in transforming specified entities towards the achievement of Ghana Beyond Aid".
It was used to deliberate on and solicit ideas that would help realise the dream of SOEs to discover the major forces to influence Ghana's economy in the future, with respect to the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.
Rich experience
According to Mr Afful, the company was under the Board Chairmanship of Prof. Kwame Karikari, an experienced communications and media person, whose rich experience and co-operation with other members of the board were helping to strategise and position the organisation to achieve its aims and objectives to improve its fortunes and those of the economy too, in line with the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.
He explained that the depth of experience Prof. Karikari brought on board, his understanding and the appreciation of the other members of the board were enabling that process.
Fantastic team
"We have a fantastic team at the governance level and it is very important to get the co-operation of both layers at that structure. Such a relationship with Prof. Karikari will move the company forward," the MD said.
The management and the board of the GCGL, he indicated, were tapping into what the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, admonished them when she addressed the retreat last Friday.
Digital ambition
According to the MD, the company was pivoting from mainstream print focus agenda to a multi-layer digital ambition to enable the GCGL realise its goal.
He noted that what the company was demonstrating "will let us do more, quicker and faster, with the infrastructure and resources available to us”.
Mr Afful explained that it was not only the traditional print media channel that was being focused on but the digital aspect as well.