Graphic Needy Fund supports Master Aidoo

The Graphic Needy Fund, a charity arm of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), has paid the surgery and recovery expenses of Master Gabriel Aidoo.
The 15-year-old Aidoo, a final-year student of the Opeikuma Basic School in Kasoa, was diagnosed with a severe form of appendicitis but the parents could not afford the cost of the surgery in January this year.
Medical condition
Appendicitis is a condition in which the appendix becomes swollen, inflamed and filled with pus.
The appendix is a small finger-shaped pouch on the right side of the abdomen, connected to the colon for which the only solution was surgery.
Receiving the last tranche of the medical bills after the surgery and recovery at the head office of the GCGL in Accra, the mother of the patient, Mrs Mercy Aidoo, expressed appreciation to the GCGL Needy Fund for offering great help to her son who was in excruciating pain and could not go to school.
She said when the son was diagnosed with the condition in December last year, the family could not raise the amount of GH¢6,644 to cover the surgery and recovery, but to their relief and surprise they were introduced to the GCGL Needy Fund, which stepped in to bear the cost of the surgery, medication and treatment after the operation.
“I am grateful to Graphic for what you have done, from the surgery period to today’s presentation to ensure the recovery process of my son. This will enable us to pay for the prescribed diet and medicines as well as help take care of the review process till he is completely well. God bless you,” Mrs Aidoo said.
Recovery
The Chairperson of the GCGL Needy Fund, Mr Emmanuel Agyei Arthur, explained that the support to Master Aidoo was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to support needy people, especially children, to bear their medical bills.
He urged the mother to use the money to provide the necessary balanced diet and pay for the prescribed drugs for her son to recover quickly so that he could go back to school to prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
He gave the breakdown of the cost as surgery and other medical expenses, GH¢5,644, and GH¢1,000 for post-surgical, review and feeding.
Mr Arthur, who is also the Corporate Communications Manager of GCGL, assured the family that the Needy Fund would continue to support Gabriel, including his medical review sessions, until physicians declared him fully healed.