Ghana ranks 77th in world’s most powerful passports Index

Ghana has been ranked the 77th position out of 199 passports in the 2021 Henley Passport Index.
The index was compiled by Henley and Partners which has been regularly monitoring the world's most travel-friendly passports since 2006.
Per the latest rankings and analysis, having a Ghanaian passport gives one access to 65 visa-free destinations including Jamaica, Singapore, Guyana, Tanzania and South Africa; and 162 visa-required destinations including New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Finland.
In 2020, Ghana’s passport was ranked the 75th most powerful passport in the world.
Nigeria placed 95th with access to 46 visa-free destinations and 181 visa-required destinations.
Japan holds the first position with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations around the world.
Singapore remains in second place (with a score of 192) and South Korea ties with Germany in third place (with a score of 191).
The UK and the US shared the number one spot back in 2014, but their passport strengths have steadily eroded in the years since.
They're currently in joint seventh place, alongside Switzerland, Belgium and New Zealand.
Henley & Partner's list is one of several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports according to the access they provide to their citizens.
The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. It is updated in real time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect.