Three persons injured in armed robbery attack in Yilo Krobo

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 24 - 2023 , 13:10

An armed robbery attack at Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region on Monday night (October 23) has left three persons injured.

One of the victims who was rushed to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital is said to be in critical condition while the other has been stabilised by medical professionals at the facility.

The other victim who also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Somanya Clinic has since been treated and discharged.

This is the second time in two weeks that a robbery has occurred in the area.

The first one occurred on October 11, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m.

The robbers targeted the Gaso fuel Filling station and a mobile money vendor in the heart of the municipality, situated approximately 200 meters away from the SP GAS filling station, where the first robbery occurred.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh who confirmed the incident in a radio interview with Accra-based Citi FM disclosed that the Municipal Security Council will conduct an emergency meeting with the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Twumasi Ankra on the possible way forward.



According to eyewitnesses, the four armed robbers who were armed with pump-action guns, managed to make off with an undisclosed sum of money from the Gaso Filling station, in addition to Twenty Eight Thousand Ghana Cedis ( GH₵ 28,000) from the mobile money vendor.

They said the robbers fired a shot that injured a pump attendant at the filling station, as well as two other individuals they encountered on their way.

