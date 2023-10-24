Accra business school opens nomination for Ladies in Leadership Award 2023

graphic.com.gh Oct - 24 - 2023 , 14:26

A Christian University, Accra Business School (ABS) has opened nominations for the maiden edition of its Ladies in Leadership Awards.

The LILA 2023 is scheduled for November 16, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra under the theme “Empowering Women, Strengthening Economies”.

According to the management of the institution, individuals are to nominate visionary women across the country who have made strides in the various fields of endeavour.

A press statement signed by the Founder of Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei said the Ladies in Leadership Awards (LILA2023) seeks to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of women leaders in Ghana by recognising their invaluable contributions across various sectors.

He added that the awards is a platform to celebrate their determination, innovation, and transformative impact on society.



Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei said the various categories included Leadership in Finance & Banking, for women who have steered the financial sector with foresight and integrity.

He said the Leadership in Healthcare category recognises women who have made outstanding contributions to health and wellness while the Leadership in Science, Research and Development, Technology, and Innovation award will celebrate tech-savvy women innovators driving Ghana's digital future.

He further mentioned that there is a category for women who have chalked up success in the education sector and also women who have revolutionised the country’s agro-industry. The Rest are Leadership in Arts and Culture, Leadership in Public Service and Governance, Leadership in Entrepreneurship, Lifetime Achievement Award, Social Work and Community Leadership, and Media and Journalism among others.

Special Guest Speaker for the occasion will be the former First Minister of Northern Ireland and a member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Arlene Foster.