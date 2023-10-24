Accra: Kayayeis benefit from Reflo Company Sanitary Pads donation

GraphicOnline Oct - 24 - 2023 , 16:04

A number of head porters popularly known as “Kayayei” in Accra have benefitted from the Reflo Company Limited and Florence Mensah Foundation's sanitary pads donation exercise.

The donation to the Kayayeis was done on the occasion of the 2023 edition of the International Day of the Girl Child Celebration. The donation formed part of Reflo's Company Limited's corporate social responsibility.

Reflo Company Limited, in collaboration with the Florence Mensah Foundation, is on mission to provide at least 1,000 Ghanaian girls with sanitary pads over a period of 12 months.

The initiative to provide the sanitary pads is being done under the theme: "Helping 1000 Girls Embrace Their Flow."

Speaking during the donation of the sanitary pads to the Kayayeis in Accra on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the General Manager of Reflo's Company Limited, Nana Assefua Ewul, said the support to the head porters was in the right direction.

According to him, the donation was a way for the company to demonstrate its support to the lawmakers who are pushing for the removal of taxes on sanitary pads in Ghana.

He observed that the Value Added Tax (VAT) percentage and export tax on sanitary pads were a burden on manufacturers and constituents of the supply chain.

According to him, "As a company, we are adding our voices to this plea. It is very uncomfortable, and for something like menstruation, that’s a basic thing that happens in the life of every girl and woman during that time of the month. People find it difficult to access products that will help keep them during that period of the month. Period poverty is a reality.”

About Reflo Company Limited

Reflo Company Limited is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company registered as a limited liability company in 2014 to provide sanitary pads and baby diapers to its cherished customers. Through the supply of quality sanitary pads and baby diapers, the company has attracted numerous customers which has made it one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Today under the visionary leadership founder and managing director, Ms. Rebecca Osam, Reflo has been recognized as a brand to reckon with in the industry.