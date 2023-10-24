Mepe Development Association condemns Sanitation Minister's comment

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 24 - 2023 , 12:56

The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has reacted to comments by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, in which the minister blamed residents and other downstream communities along the Volta River for not heeding to warnings to evacuate before the Akosombo and Kpong dams were spilled.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, Freda Prempeh said the the Volta River Authority (VRA), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Water Resources Commission, since the beginning of 2023, had been educating people in the communities likely to be affected in such a situation, including Mepe.

However, she said that despite the best efforts of these key agencies to evacuate people ahead of the spillage, they refused to pay heed to authorities.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the MDA, Kojo Mawulenu Fabian, in reaction to the minister's comment accused Freda Premah of peddling false information.

Attached below is a copy of the press statement from the Mepe Development Association