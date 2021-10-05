Pokuase Interchange burgled: Newly installed crash barriers stolen

Barely three months after the inauguration of the Pokuase Interchange, some unscrupulous persons have stolen some of the newly installed galvanised crash barriers mounted at the interchange, thereby posing a threat to road users.
The stolen crash barriers, valued at $3,500 and meant to protect vehicles from falling over from a high embarkment onto the main road for vehicles coming from Kwabenya, cover a stretch of 40 metres.
The total number of crash barriers stolen is 10, each measuring four feet.
As if that is not enough, 40 streetlights on the stretch have also been damaged at the interchange.