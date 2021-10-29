MoFA receives GH¢10,000 towards Farmers’ Day celebration

Donations have started pouring in towards the celebration of this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration to be marked on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Private agricultural company, Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, is the first company to publicly present GH¢10,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) towards the celebration.
Presentation
The Manager of Supply Chain and Logistics at Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, Mr. Edwin Narter, who presented the cheque on behalf of his company in Accra on Wednesday, applauded the ministry for appreciating farmers for the key role they played in the country’s agricultural sector and in its economy.
He said he was proud that his outfit was supporting the ministry in its effort to celebrate the farmers.
“We believe in the work the ministry is doing with regard to the celebration of the National Farmers’ Day,” Mr. Narter said.
Describing farmers as “partners”, he said the gesture was not to support the ministry but to appreciate the farmers.
“We are here to show our commitment. We want to show appreciation to our partners who are farmers and all who are in the industry,” he said.
He was accompanied by the Liaison Officer at the Newage Agric Solutions Ltd, Ms. Rita Effah-Darteh.
A Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, who received the cheque on behalf of the ministry, expressed gratitude to the Newage Agric Solutions for the support.
He said plans were far advanced to make the celebration of the Farmers’ Day one of the best in the country.
Background
In September this year, MoFA and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development launched this year’s National Farmers’ Day, being the 37th edition, in Accra.
The theme for the edition is “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”. It will be held in the capital of the Central Region, Cape Coast, from November 29 to December 3, 2021.
At the launch of the celebration, the Minister of MoFA, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, appealed to corporate institutions for financial support to help the ministry towards the celebration.