Asantehene celebrates ‘Awukudae’ preceding ‘Adaekese’

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Wednesday celebrated ‘Awukudae’, an important Asante traditional festival, as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of his enthronement
.
‘Awukudae’, an important festival on the Asante traditional
The festival is given added attention and significance when it precedes an ‘Adaekese’.
Nana Adu Gyamfi (middle), Otumfuo’s Adontehene, interacting with Nana Adu Mensah Asare (left), the Amakomhene and Nana
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Rites
As custom demands, yesterday morning Otumfuo was at Bampenase and Akyeremade for the ‘Awukudae som’, literally translated as ‘Wednesday worship’.
‘Awukudae som’, which involves the invocation of the spirits of the ancestors and the provision of offerings for the shrines for the blessing of Asanteman, occupies the central point of the traditional festival.
Homage
Later in the afternoon, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, dressed in a rich Kente cloth made in the green, gold and black colours of the Asante Kingdom, sat in state at Bogyawe, Manhyia Palace, where chiefs, important personalities and recognised groups paid homage to him.
Some of them presented gifts, including drinks and sheep, to the Asantehene to show their appreciation for the many great things he had done for Asanteman and the country over the past 20 years that he had sat on the Golden Stool.
Among those who were at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage were the Chief Justice, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo; the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah; the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, and the Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, Nakoa Nazareth Ansah