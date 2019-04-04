CACI inducts new executive

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has inducted a seven-member executive, with Apostle George Yeboah as Chairman, into its council with a charge on them to serve with good conscience and selflessness.
Apostle Dr Stephen Amoani, the immediate past Chairman, inducted his successor, while Apostle Yeboah swore in his team, Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong - General-Secretary, Apostle Enoch Osafo - Field Director, Apostle Samuel Addai Kusi - Missions Director, Apostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey - Evangelism Director, Apostle Joseph Arhin - Christian Education Director, and Apostle George Morklah as the Prophetic Director.
The ceremony, held at the Anim Temple at the church's headquarters at Osu, was witnessed by a large number of the clergy and the congregation.
The executive have a four-year term to further the growth of the church amid evangelism and initiating programmes for the well-being of members and the citizenry.
Delivering the sermon, a former Chairman, Apostle Michael Nimo, urged them to exemplify the ministry of the Apostle Paul and only wage battles which would glorify the Lord.
The church today, he said, had imported the things of the world to adulterate the gospel.
These include the love for money, divorce, the elevation of the power of Satan over that of God's, wickedness in high places and corruption.
Using the example of King David and his murder of Uriah over his adultery with Bathsheba; as well as his intention to kill Nabal over his refusal to give him some provisions, he reminded them that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.
He, therefore, admonished them not to use their power to settle personal scores, indulge in covetousness or punish their perceived enemies.
Rather, they should rebuke wrongdoers in love, sacrifice for the common good and promote love and unity.
Eighth leader
Apostle Yeboah, who has become the eighth leader of the first Pentecostal movement in Ghana, holds a Masters degree in Guidance and Counselling.
He was the Territorial Apostle of the Accra East Territory of the century-plus old church.
Apostle Yeboah, on behalf of his compatriots, urged the clergy to be united in the body of Christ and strive to develop the potential of church members for the progress of the church.
He promised to champion holiness and initiate programmes for the spiritual and physical well-being of members.
He also said they would collaborate with the government for the benefit of citizens.
Apostle Samuel Kofi Asare, also a former Chairman of the church, led the prayers.