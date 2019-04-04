Stanford Seed Transformation Network, Ghana to support economic development

The Ghana Chapter of the Seed Transformation Network has stated its readiness to encourage national dialogue among stakeholders within the Ghanaian economy to maximise the economic gains of the country.
The President of the Network, Madam Constance Swaniker, stated this at a media launch in Accra on March 27, 2019.
She said in a release issued in Accra that “the Network believes that small and medium enterprises have an important role to play in changing Ghana’s fortunes with regard to economic development and calls on stakeholders to support them. I call on the media to prioritise the challenges affecting Ghanaian businesses as part of their programming to draw the necessary attention and facilitate speedy resolution by the relevant stakeholders”.
Madam Swaniker emphasised that the contribution of members of the network to Ghana’s growth could increase tremendously if they received the required support from the relevant stakeholders, including the media.
She underscored the impact made by the network in the various countries in which they operated, saying: “Recent studies, which are based on self-reported data, show that 89 per cent of programme participants have gone on to increase their customers, 50 per cent have entered new geographies, 61 per cent have increased their revenue and 61 per cent have created jobs.”
Madam Swaniker urged other Ghanaian entrepreneurs to join the network in order to benefit from the numerous opportunities available.
“Recruitment for the 2020 cohort is now underway so I encourage you to share the news of this incredible opportunity with other promising business leaders who would benefit from this programme”, she added.