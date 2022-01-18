Ghana has not engaged UK on migrants resettlement - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has debunked media reports suggesting that Ghana was engaging with the UK government so that the UK can “send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement”.
Some UK newspapers on Tuesday reported details of a document dubbed “Operation Dead Meat”, which contains among others, a measure supposedly being drawn up by UK authorities to send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement.Follow @Graphicgh
But reacting to the media reports in a press statement Tuesday afternoon, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry said “Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future.”
“It is recalled in this regard that the Ministry on the 8th of September, 2021 debunked in a tweet a news item on Sky News UK about a possible Ghana interest in a partnership agreement with the UK to host deported or returned migrants of Third countries from the UK.”
“This position of the [Ghana] government has not changed and the Ministry advises that any publication implies otherwise should be ignored,” the statement indicated.
more to follow...