Ato Forson pleads not guilty, granted GH¢3m self-recognisance bail

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has pleaded not guilty to allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in an ambulance purchase deal.
He was granted a self-recognisance bail in the sum of GH¢3million by the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.Follow @Graphicgh
The two other accused persons - Dr Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman also pleaded not guilty to counts of abetment to causing financial loss to the state.
Dr Anemana was granted bail in the sum of one million cedis with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant not below the rank of a director, while Jakpa was granted bail in the sum of GH¢5 million, with three sureties, one to be justified.
Related Articles
Ato Forson to answer charges on financial loss to the state on Tuesday
Ato Forson accuses A-G of abusing prosecutorial powers to silence opponents
Case against you not politically motivated - A-G tells Ato Forson
John Kumah disagrees with Ato Forson over grim 2022 outlook
Financial loss charge against me frivolous and politically motivated - Casiel Ato Forson speaks