Ato Forson to answer charges on Tuesday

A trial of a former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others has been adjourned to tomorrow (January 18, 2022) due to the sickness of one of the accused persons.
Dr Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.Follow @Graphicgh
Dr Forson and Japka, were in court for the case, but Anemana was absent.
Anemana’s lawyer, Mr Alex Owureidu Dankwa, informed the Accra High Court that his client had a condition and therefore goes for medical care on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
In view of the fact that all the three accused persons must be present in court, the presiding judge, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, adjourned the case to tomorrow (Tuesday, January 18)
Support
Dr Forson appeared in court in high spirits, wearing a black suit with a white bow tie.
Many of his colleague NDC MPs and top personalities of the NDC thronged to the court to support him.
They included a former Attorney -General, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah -Opong, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muhammed Mubarak Muntaka, and the MP for Cape South, Mr Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, and the MP for Ellembele, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.