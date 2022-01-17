COVID-19: LCB Worldwide Ghana fumigates Abossey Okai, other market centres

LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited on Sunday, January 16, 2022, fumigated shops at Abossey Okai and other market centres within the Greater Accra Region.
The exercise by the renowned crisis management company, which was executed in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), saw more than 1,000 shops fumigated.Follow @Graphicgh
The move comes on the back of frantic efforts by government and health authorities to contain the COVID-19 virus, which new variant, Omicron seems to be wreaking havoc and endangering the lives of the generality of Ghanaians.
Latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicates that there are currently 9,020 active cases of Covid-19 in Ghana, with confirmed cases since the outbreak pegged at 153,514, new cases at 508 and 1,343 deaths. Recoveries and discharge stands at 143,151.
Sunday’s fumigation exercise, according officials of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and is aimed at helping government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.
CEO of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu leading staff of the company during the fumigation exercise.
Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu said the company would continue with such initiatives until such a time that the pandemic is contained.
“We have been at the forefront of fumigating various public places since the pandemic broke out in 2019. We have done market centres, schools and public offices including Ministries, Departments and Agencies as our contribution towards government’s efforts to contain the pandemic. This is not limited to only Greater Accra Region, we have done various parts of the country as well,” he said in an interaction with the media after the exercise.
Mr. Abu added, “As a company we deem it imperative to give back to society and we believe in a healthy people and a healthy nation. That is why we cannot turn our back on the Ghanaian people during these critical moments as a country. As Chief Executive, I give them the firm assurance that we will be with them each step of the way until we win the fight against Covid-19.”
Mr. Abu further entreated the public to play their part by adhering to all the safety protocols in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from catching the virus.
On his part, the Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng said the union was proud of its relationship and collaboration with LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, explaining that collaborations in the past had yielded enormous benefits to GUTA and its membership.
According to him, the fumigation exercise came in handy, coming on heels of the fourth wave of COVID-19. He also expressed hope that the exercise would greatly help lessen the risk of traders catching the virus.
Mr. Boateng was full of praise for LCB Worldwide Ghana for offering to undertake the fumigation of the Abossey Okai spare parts market free of charge.
He added that the exercise would be extended to other market centres across the country in the ensuing days.
LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Government of Ghana to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the Ports as well as points of entry and exits in line with requirements of the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations.