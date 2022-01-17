Give peace a chance for devt to thrive - Yoo Naa to Bimbilla factions

The Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area in the Northern Region, Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani V, has urged feuding factions in the protracted Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute to soften their stance and give peace a chance for development to thrive in the area.
He noted that residents of Bimbilla would pay a heavy price if they allowed the long-standing dispute to become endemic as that would deter prospective investors from doing business in the area.Follow @Graphicgh
Yoo Naa Andani made the call when he paid a visit to Bimbilla last Sunday to interact with the chiefs and people on the need for peaceful co-existence among themselves.
The Savelugu Paramount Chief said conflict and development were mutually exclusive, for which reason they must soften their stance and allow for peaceful resolution of the dispute in the interest of the area in particular, and the nation in general.
Negative impact
Yoo Naa Andani V maintained that the persistent pockets of violence in some parts of the region was having a toll on the lives of the people as it had stalled development in the affected communities.
"Bimbilla and Dagbon, we’re one people and we can all attest to the cordiality that existed during the days of our forebears, they used to visit one another and this is why I am also here today to strengthen the bond so that even when there is any difficult we can consult each other to find an amicable solution,” he said.
Appreciation
The Regent of Nanung Traditional Area, Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Dassana Andani, thanked the Yoo Naa for the love shown them and expressed the hope that their bond would continue to strengthen their relationship.
He stated that he and his sub-chiefs were committed to peace and would cooperate with the government or any mediator to bring an end to the protracted dispute.
Background
Bimbilla, a major transit point on the Eastern corridor trunk road, is a town in the region that has suffered a series of chieftaincy conflicts.
The predominantly farming area has been a centre of conflicts that span many years.
These eventually led to the murder of the Overlord of the area, Naa Dassana Andani, at his palace by some unknown assailants in 2014, thus plunging Bimbilla into crisis which led to the loss of many lives, destruction of properties and the eventual imposition of the prevailing curfew.
The issue was put before the National House of Chiefs for arbitration.
The verdict of the house was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2018, but the ruling has since hit a snag.
To resolve the dispute, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2019, appointed the Awoamefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III, as the sole mediator to help resolve the long-standing chieftaincy conflict in Nanung.
