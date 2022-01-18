Ghana Post MD receives foreign postal consultants

The Ghana Post Company Limited on Monday received two foreign consultants who are in the country to conduct a survey aimed at improving the digitalisation of Postal Services in Africa.
The consultants, Dominique Colin (Consultant from France Post) and Louis-Francois de Robiano (Independent Consultant from Belgium) are in Ghana to conduct a research survey on “improving the digitalisation of Postal Services in Africa”, which is under the auspices of the African Union Commission.Follow @Graphicgh
The two consultants were received by the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Bice Osei Kuffuor; his Deputy, Mr Kwaku Tabi Amponsah, and some senior management memebers.
In a brief remarks, Mr Kuffour said the company was poised to make postal services the best option for Ghanaians.
Her said Ghana Post was ready to adopt any scientific based recommendations that could help transform the company and also improve its fortunes and services.
For him, “Our ultimate goal is to embrace the recommendations, boost intra-African trade, and expand export flows per the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) guidelines.”