Discipline perseverance key my to success - Award-winning medical student

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 13 - 2023 , 08:25

A fresh medical doctor graduate, Dr Nathaniel Nii Codjoe, has revealed that academic discipline and perseverance were key to his success in becoming an award-winning medical student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) 55th Congregation.

He said medical education, particularly in Ghana, was a stressful programme, noting that the challenges mostly had to do with the complexity of the content of the material involved in the study.

Therefore, to sail through, Dr Codjoe said he had to properly manage his time in order to ensure that he was well prepared for each examination that he sat for.

Also, he had a lot of perseverance knowing well that the journey was always not a smooth one.

Young Dr Codjoe revealed this when the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, invited him to his office in Accra yesterday.

He was in the company of his father, Emmanuel Akushiey Codjoe and the Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, Prof. Sabastian Eliasou.



The graduation

At the graduation ceremony last month, Dr Codjoe was adjudged the best in 15 disciplines, including Medical Biochemistry, Physiology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Chemical Pathology, and Pharmacology.

He also picked the Best Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student, Overall Performance, Best Student in Family Medicine, and Molecular Medicine with certificate awards.

The rest are Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II, and Best Student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation.



Academic discipline

“You always have a lot of things to study, mostly not that the thing is very difficult to grasp but the content of the medical education is so much and I think academic discipline is very important,” Dr Codjoe said.

“There are ups and downs so you need to manage your down moment and make sure you learn from them to ensure you are not committing the same mistake twice,” he added.



Commendation

Dr Adutwum congratulated Dr Codjoe on his great accomplishment.

“We were all amazed by the number of awards that you swept at your graduation ceremony and we were all amazed as to how you were able to do that.

I want to congratulate you on your great accomplishment and we pray that more children will follow your steps and do great things,” the minister said.

With his amazing performance, the minister said, it was appropriate that he congratulated him and let him know that the ministry truly appreciated the hard work that had won him those laurels.

He expressed the hope that other students would emulate his hard work with the hope that it was possible to excel in their academic work, if they focused and dedicated themselves in a manner that attracted such honours.

“We are so happy that you’ve made us proud.

You stand for what is right in the Ghanaian educational system and we want to congratulate you on behalf of the Ministry of Education and let you know that we are with you in your professional journey,” Dr Adutwum said.

“We want you to become a good ambassador of our educational system and let other children know how they can also succeed,” he added.

He also commended UCC and his parents as well as all those who provided the right ecosystem for him to achieve such a stride.