Visit Ghana once in lifetime "CEO charges African Americans"

Daily Graphic Apr - 13 - 2023 , 08:37

A group of African Americans currently on a visit to Ghana has entreated blacks in the diaspora to visit the continent at least once in their lifetime to learn about the historical, cultural and educational values of the motherland.

According to the group, "we need to teach our children to know about Africa and the historical and cultural connection between the continent and those of us in the diaspora".

The leader of the delegation, Patricia Lawton, is also the Chief Executive of Quansah Travel and Tours, a US based tour operator.

She facilitated the trip of members of the group in partnership with Kaya Tours, a Ghanaian based company and Bays Lodge Hotel.

Showcase

The US group was hosted by the Bays Lodge Hotel and Kaya Tours to a special African Cultural Night to showcase the cultural and creative talents which abound in Ghana.

The group was thrilled by great cultural performances which got the African Americans to take part in the cultural dance.

Ms Lawton, who was overwhelmed by the hospitality provided by the management of the Bays Lodge and Kaya Tours, said the group decided to come to Ghana to reconnect with their roots and learn more about the continent.

She said the eight member group enjoyed every bit of their stay in Ghana and added, "the food is good, the hospitality is excellent, we like Ghana and we will always come back to Ghana again and again".

Ms Lawton said African Americans in the diaspora were looking forward to working with Ghanaians to ensure the speedy development of the country and support a prosperous country.

Commendation

The Chief Executive of Kaya Tours, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (aka Abeiku Santana), commended the group for choosing Ghana and said his outfit would continue to liaise with other institutions to encourage more African Americans to visit historical and cultural sites in Ghana, as well as other parts of the continent.

Among the performers were the Legon Palm Wine Band, the Akwaaba Dance Ensemlble, poetry recital by Nakeeyat Dramani, the winner of Talented Kids Seadon 10 hosted by TV3 and a vocal performance by her younger brother, Rahman Dramani, a finalist in Talented Kids Season 14, currently ongoing on TV3, as well as an act by Ama Ofosuwaa, a freestyle poet.

There was also a fashion exhibition dubbed 'Wear Ghana'.

Each member of the group was decorated with a Kente sash with an inscription, 'Greetings from Ghana'.