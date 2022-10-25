Book on Ahafo, Bono regions launched

A book documenting the contribution of individuals to the growth and development of the Ahafo and Bono regions has been launched.
Written by Anane Agyei, the book also pays tribute to those personalities for their outstanding service to the country and humanity, referring to them as role models to the youth in those regions.
The book, titled: “Ahafo and the Bono Regions of Ghana: Accomplishment & Honours of Brilliant Achievers”, was launched in Accra.
The launch of the 664-page book was witnessed by distinguished personalities, including seasoned journalist and author, Ajoa Yeboah-Afari.
A Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, launched the book.
The book
The first section of the book covers the profile of eminent natives of the Ahafo and the Bono regions who have contributed significantly to the development of the nation in all sectors, including chieftaincy, banking and finance, trade and industry, hospitality, diplomacy and farming, among others.
The second section talks about non-natives who had over the years also made a tremendous contribution to the regions and the nation while section three is a photographic presentation containing pictures of people such as female educationists, lawyers, ministers of state, regional ministers, sports personalities and some significant activities and events.
Additionally, the book contains photographs of all the chiefs and queen mothers of the former Brong Ahafo Region before it was carved into three regions.
It also has a six-page epilogue which contains the authors’ thoughts and also features all ministers of state who hailed from the regions.
Review
A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Johnny Andoh-Arthur, who reviewed the book, described it as a product of many years of extensive research.
“The author took a painstaking effort at covering people within a vast space of time and places,” he added.
Dr Andoh-Arthur further said that the author’s concentration was not only on the elite and politicians but also of people who had never stepped into the classroom yet lived impactful lives.
“It is a must read for professionals who desire to excel in their chosen careers and parents who want to imbue their children with a high sense of confidence, patriotism and hope,” he said.
Appreciation
For his part, Mr Agyei expressed appreciation to all those who made it to the launch and expressed the hope that the book would break boundaries.
Mr Anane Agyei is a PhD student at the Institute of Africa Studies at the University of Ghana.
He is a prolific writer who has authored several seminal works and had been honoured by the Ghana Tourism Authority for his outstanding contribution to the sector.