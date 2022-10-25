VIDEO: Toyota LandCruiser set ablaze, man injured in land dispute at Dzorwulu

A man was injured and a vehicle burnt during a land dispute Monday evening (October 24, 2022) at Dzorwulu in Accra.
A video of what appears to be the aftermath of a chaotic scene which has been widely circulated on social media shows a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle on fire with one of its tyres in a gutter.
The video also shows the unidentified man lying in the middle of the street who moves during the video.
Dzorwulu is the capital of the Ayawaso West Municipal District, a district of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
DISTURBANCES AT DZORWULU, ACCRA, OVER DISPUTED LAND— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) October 24, 2022
In a statement, the Police said the chaos was over disputed land but its officers had restored calm to the area.
"The Police are in control of the situation and calm has since been restored," the statement said.
"We, therefore, wish to urge the public to remain calm. Further developments will be shared in due course".